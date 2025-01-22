Finance Minister Ato Forson Assures Ghanaians of Economic Reforms and Growth

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s newly approved Finance Minister, has assured the public that the Mahama administration is committed to tackling economic challenges, including inflation and the stabilization of the Ghanaian cedi.

In a statement shared on his X page following his approval by Parliament on January 21, 2025, Dr. Forson emphasized his dedication to creating jobs, fostering inclusive growth, and ensuring equal opportunities for all Ghanaians.

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to the Almighty God for this opportunity to serve Ghana in the capacity of Finance Minister,” Forson wrote. He extended his thanks to President John Dramani Mahama for entrusting him with the responsibility, Parliament for its confidence, and the people of Ghana for their support.

He further highlighted the administration’s economic focus, stating, “Together, we will work to bring down inflation, stabilize the Cedi, create jobs, foster inclusive growth, and create opportunities for all Ghanaians.” Dr. Forson also reiterated that Ghana remains open to business and welcomed partnerships and investments that would contribute to sustainable development and national prosperity.

Dr. Forson’s approval was part of a wider confirmation process, as Parliament also approved Dr. Dominic Ayine as the Minister for Justice and Attorney General, and John Jinapor as the Minister for Energy. These appointments mark the first batch of nominations by President Mahama for key ministerial roles.

With unity and resilience, Dr. Forson expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to achieve economic success. “May God continue to bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong,” he concluded in his message.