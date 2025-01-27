Finance Minister Ato Forson Calls for Collective Effort to Reset Ghana’s Economy

Ghana’s newly appointed Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has called on staff at the Ministry of Finance to rally behind him as he leads efforts to reset the nation’s economy and public finances.

Speaking to the staff, Dr. Forson emphasized that his primary role is to steer the country towards economic stability and fiscal discipline, in alignment with the President’s vision for a better Ghana.

“My job here is to lead the change to reset the economy and public finance,” Dr. Forson stated during a meeting with Ministry staff. He urged everyone to join him in supporting President John Dramani Mahama’s agenda to improve the nation’s financial health, noting that the goal is to make Ghana a better place for all citizens.

Dr. Forson’s remarks come shortly after President Mahama’s expectations were outlined during his swearing-in ceremony. The President tasked Dr. Forson with stabilizing the Ghanaian Cedi, reducing inflation, and ensuring that the national debt is brought to sustainable levels.

“As Ghanaians expect, you must reduce inflation, make life more comfortable for them, stabilize the currency, and ensure that the national debt reaches sustainable levels,” President Mahama said, underscoring the significance of these objectives for the nation’s economic future.

As the country faces a number of economic challenges, Dr. Forson’s leadership is seen as crucial in navigating these hurdles, with his focus on restoring fiscal stability and creating a more prosperous environment for the Ghanaian people.