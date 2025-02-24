Finance Minister Ato Forson Denies Authorizing Payments to Contractors Amid Audit Review

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has categorically dismissed claims that he approved payments to businessman and politician Kennedy Agyapong or any contractors since assuming office under the John Dramani Mahama-led administration.

The minister emphasized that no funds have been disbursed to contractors, stressing that the government is currently conducting a thorough audit of all contracts and payment requests to ensure their legitimacy before any financial commitments are made.

In a tweet via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Dr. Forson clarified, “Since I took office, no contractor—including Kennedy Agyapong—has been paid a pesewa. We are currently conducting a comprehensive review of all contracts and payment requests to verify their legitimacy. Please disregard any claims suggesting that I have authorized payment to Kennedy Ohene Agyapong or any other contractor.”

The statement comes amid public speculation and unverified reports alleging irregular financial transactions involving contractors linked to the new administration. Dr. Forson’s remarks underscore the government’s cautious approach to fiscal management, particularly as it transitions into governance. The audit process, he explained, is a critical step to validate existing contractual obligations and prevent potential misuse of public funds.

Observers note that the Finance Minister’s proactive communication aims to quell misinformation and reinforce transparency in a political climate often fraught with rumors. The decision to scrutinize contracts before releasing payments aligns with broader efforts by the Mahama administration to prioritize accountability, especially in light of past controversies over mismanaged infrastructure projects and delayed payments to service providers.

Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and owner of construction firm Ken City Company Limited, has yet to publicly respond to the allegations or the Finance Minister’s denial. Meanwhile, stakeholders within the business and political spheres await further updates as the audit progresses.

Dr. Forson’s firm stance signals a deliberate shift toward rigorous financial oversight, though critics argue the prolonged review process could delay critical projects. For now, the government maintains that patience is necessary to ensure due diligence and protect the public purse. As the audit unfolds, Ghanaians will be watching closely to see how the administration balances fiscal prudence with the urgency of national development needs.