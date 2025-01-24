Finance Minister Ato Forson Urges Unity in Tackling Ghana’s Economic Challenges

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the newly appointed Minister for Finance, has called for a united effort among the Ministry’s staff to guide Ghana toward economic stability.

During his first meeting with senior management staff on Thursday, January 23, 2024, Dr. Forson underscored the importance of collaboration in addressing the nation’s current economic hurdles.

The meeting, held after his swearing-in by President John Dramani Mahama, marks Dr. Forson’s return to a ministry where he previously served as Deputy Minister. Describing his new role as a significant responsibility, the Finance Minister reaffirmed his commitment to meeting the needs of the Ghanaian people.

“We are here to work together to better the lot of the people of Ghana; indeed, we will constantly be mindful of the needs of Ghanaians,” Dr. Forson declared, stressing the importance of collective effort in the face of the nation’s economic difficulties.

The Finance Minister outlined his key priorities, which include job creation, prudent fiscal management, exchange rate stability, and reducing inflation. He explained that these goals are central to his vision for a more resilient and stable economy, reflecting a determined approach to overcoming the challenges Ghana faces in these critical times.