Finance Minister Ato Forson Vows to Help President Mahama Become Ghana’s Best Leader

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s newly sworn-in Minister for Finance, has committed to supporting President John Dramani Mahama in his bid to become the best president in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Forson made this pledge during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Jubilee House on January 22, 2025, following the approval of the new ministerial appointees by Parliament.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Forson expressed deep gratitude for the trust placed in them and assured the President of their collective determination to excel in their respective roles. “I want to assure you that we will work in a way to make you the best president in the Fourth Republic of Ghana,” he stated, underscoring the commitment to the President’s vision for the nation.

The ceremony marked the official start of the ministers’ roles, following thorough vetting by the Appointments Committee. Alongside Forson, the other ministers sworn in include Dr. Dominic Ayine (Attorney-General and Minister of Justice), John Jinapor (Minister of Energy and Green Transition), Haruna Iddrisu (Minister of Education), Eric Opoku (Minister of Food and Agriculture), and Governs Kwame Agbodza (Minister for Roads and Highways).

President Mahama emphasized the importance of focused leadership and tangible progress in addressing the country’s critical governance issues. Dr. Forson’s statement reflected a strong commitment to advancing the President’s agenda and leaving a lasting impact on Ghana’s development.