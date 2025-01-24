Finance Minister Begins Official Duties with Visits to Key Agencies

The Minister for Finance, Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, MP, has officially commenced his tenure by visiting key agencies under the Ministry of Finance.

On his first day in office, Dr. Forson visited the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to familiarize himself with its operations and seek the agency’s support in achieving the government’s revenue targets.

Addressing the GRA commissioners, Dr. Forson emphasized the critical role revenue generation plays in national development. He stated that without adequate revenue, government projects and programs cannot be implemented or sustained. The minister urged the GRA to go beyond its 2025 revenue targets, highlighting the importance of their efforts in driving the nation’s progress.

Dr. Forson also commended the GRA’s management for their dedication in meeting the revenue target for 2024. He assured them of his commitment to mobilizing resources to enhance their revenue collection initiatives.

‘

In response, the Commissioner of the GRA, Mr. Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, expressed confidence in the Authority’s ability to generate the necessary revenue to support the country’s development agenda. He assured the minister of GRA’s unwavering commitment to its mandate.

The minister’s next visit was to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department. There, he encouraged the department to prioritize expenditures that align with the government’s development agenda.

The Controller and Accountant General, Mr. Kwasi Agyei, congratulated Dr. Forson on his appointment and pledged his full support in achieving the ministry’s goals.

Dr. Forson’s visits signal a proactive approach to fostering collaboration and ensuring effective financial management to drive national growth.