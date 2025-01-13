Finance Minister-Designate, Ato Forson, Vows to Abolish E-Levy Within 120 Days

Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s Finance Minister-designate, has reiterated his strong opposition to the controversial E-Levy, emphasizing that its existence undermines the country’s efforts toward a cashless economy.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Forson expressed his belief that the tax is a hindrance to progress, despite acknowledging that the E-Levy contributes to government revenue.

“I’ve written articles against the E-Levy, I championed the opposition against it, and I stand by those positions,” Forson stated. He went on to criticize the E-Levy, describing it as an anomaly in tax policy, stating, “It’s neither a direct tax, indirect tax, nor an excise tax. I don’t know how to classify the E-Levy as a tax practitioner.”

Forson argued that while the E-Levy brings in certain revenue, its negative impact on the country’s financial technology (FinTech) sector and the broader goal of transitioning to a cashless economy cannot be ignored. “The E-Levy harms the progress towards the cash-lite economy,” Forson asserted.

Reaffirming his stance, Forson made it clear that, if approved, he would prioritize the abolition of the E-Levy within the first 120 days of the John Dramani Mahama-led government. “I can assure you, the E-Levy will go within the 120 days calendar,” he declared, referencing the earlier promise by the Mahama administration to remove the levy as part of its agenda.

Forson’s remarks signal his commitment to fulfilling the promises made during the 2024 election campaign, further outlining his vision to overhaul the current tax regime to better support Ghana’s shift toward a more digital and cashless economy.