Finance Minister-Designate Cassiel Ato Forson Unveils Plan to Prevent Future Debt Crisis

Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana’s Finance Minister-designate, has pledged to address the mistakes that led to the country’s recent debt crisis, which included a painful domestic debt exchange and the restructuring of its Eurobonds.

During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on January 13, 2025, Forson outlined key measures aimed at preventing a recurrence of these financial challenges.

Forson admitted the severe toll that these financial missteps have taken on Ghana, noting the difficulty of the domestic debt exchange and the need to restructure the country’s Eurobonds. “It is sad to know that the country has gone through a very difficult debt exchange, domestic… It’s also sad to note that we had to restructure our Eurobonds,” he remarked, reflecting on the financial strain these actions have caused.

Despite the difficult circumstances, Forson expressed optimism about the future. He revealed plans to establish an independent debt management office to oversee the country’s fiscal health, a move he believes will help avoid repeating past errors. “In order not to repeat the past mistakes, we intend to establish an independent debt management office,” he said, emphasizing that this office would play a crucial role in strengthening the country’s financial oversight.

However, Forson acknowledged the immediate challenges facing the nation, including a significant payment of GHC6.8 billion due by February 18, 2025. He reassured the committee that the Ministry of Finance is already preparing to make the necessary payment. “My responsibility is to make sure what has happened in the past does not repeat, and so I will do just that. I will work with the Ministry of Finance, I will work with our development partners, and we’ll do whatever it takes to avoid a second wave of the crisis we faced in 2022,” Forson stated with confidence.

His commitment to financial stability underscores his determination to avoid a repeat of the economic difficulties Ghana faced in the past, signaling a cautious yet hopeful approach to the country’s fiscal future.