Finance Minister Emphasizes Prudent Fiscal Management and Timely Payments

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sound financial management, placing a strong emphasis on prioritizing the quality of expenditure as a key element of the country’s fiscal policy.

Speaking during a visit to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD), Dr. Forson highlighted the Ministry of Finance’s pivotal role in setting expenditure priorities.

Dr. Forson made it clear that while the CAGD’s role is to review and execute payments in accordance with legal frameworks, the final decisions on the direction and nature of national spending rest with his ministry. “The quality of expenditure lies with the Ministry of Finance,” he said. “Your role is to execute payments, but the decisions regarding the nature of those payments remain our responsibility.”

He also pointed to the need for a focus on transformative and inclusive growth when it comes to budget planning, ensuring that the government’s initiatives drive meaningful change. “Our budget will prioritize initiatives with a lasting impact, while making sure that no aspect of the work is undervalued,” he added.

In his address, the minister tackled concerns about delays in critical payments, such as grants for exams and capitation funds, urging the CAGD to ensure that smaller but equally important payments are processed in a timely manner. “While major expenditures are crucial, smaller payments must not be sidelined,” he said. “We need to adopt a balanced approach to protect the vulnerable while managing larger financial commitments.”

Dr. Forson also reiterated the need for coordination between agencies like the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the CAGD, especially as the country grapples with fiscal challenges. “Fiscal problems often stem from mismatches between revenue and expenditure,” he pointed out. “To achieve sustainable economic growth, collaboration between these agencies is vital.”

The meeting at the CAGD came on the heels of a previous one with the GRA, where Dr. Forson urged the authority to surpass its 2025 revenue targets, thereby helping reduce the government’s reliance on borrowing.

In response, the Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Agyei, expressed his department’s commitment to maintaining transparency and ensuring that public funds are managed responsibly. “Our mandate under the Public Financial Management Act is clear: we must ensure the proper management of public funds,” he emphasized.

Agyei also updated the minister on ongoing efforts to improve financial systems through the Integrated Financial Systems and Treasury (IFSAT) platform, though he acknowledged the need for further upgrades to meet evolving demands. He stressed that the integrity of public financial systems must be preserved. “Losing public trust in our financial systems could have serious repercussions,” he cautioned.

Addressing the issue of limited revenues, Agyei outlined the department’s strategy for prioritizing payments, with essential costs such as those related to national security and emergencies taking precedence. He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that smaller payments, like those for educational programs such as Free SHS and school feeding, are not delayed. “While larger disbursements may take time, smaller, essential payments should be made promptly to avoid hardship for individuals,” he assured.

Both officials closed the meeting with a strong commitment to continued collaboration, underscoring their shared goal of improving fiscal management and building a more resilient Ghanaian economy. “Together, we can strengthen our financial systems and support long-term economic stability,” Agyei concluded.