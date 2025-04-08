Finance Minister Enforces Contract Approval Rules

Minister for Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has issued a firm directive prohibiting the approval of any government contract without a commencement certificate from the Ministry of Finance, effective April 3, 2025.

Addressing Chief Directors and senior officials from all Ministries, Departments and Agencies, he grounded the measure in the recently amended Public Financial Management Act, 2025, describing it as a non‑negotiable legal requirement designed to curb waste and restore accountability in public spending.

“This is not business as usual,” Dr. Forson asserted. “You cannot award contracts without the express approval of the Ministry of Finance. Every contract must now receive commencement authorisation. No commencement certificate, no procurement.” He warned that any breach of the directive would attract serious consequences, with principal spending officers held personally liable for unauthorised expenditures.

The Minister emphasised that the Ministry of Finance would no longer shoulder the burden of unilateral spending decisions taken by individual agencies. “If you are a principal spending officer and you violate this directive, you will be held personally accountable,” he said, signalling a shift towards stricter oversight and individual responsibility.

This bold move forms part of a broader effort to restore public trust in the government’s management of national resources. By insisting on prior approval for every contract, Dr. Forson aims to eliminate long‑standing practices of financial recklessness and ensure that taxpayer funds are deployed transparently and effectively.

Ghana has grappled with budget overruns and unplanned expenditures in recent years, eroding confidence in public financial management. Embedding commencement certificates into the procurement process could strengthen internal controls and provide a clear audit trail for every project, from inception to completion.

As the new requirement takes effect, its success will depend on the Ministry’s capacity to process requests promptly and on agencies’ willingness to embrace a culture of discipline. Striking the right balance between rigorous oversight and operational efficiency will be crucial to ensuring that contracts proceed without undue delay while safeguarding public finances.