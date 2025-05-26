Finance Minister Faces Cabinet Backlash Over Procurement Freeze

Ghana’s Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson is weathering intense criticism from fellow Mahama administration ministers over an ongoing freeze of procurement funds that has paralyzed key government operations.

Multiple ministry sources confirm critical budget allocations for Communications, Transport, Education, Health and Local Government remain blocked since January, forcing cancellations of essential purchases including medical supplies.

The tension erupted during a recent cabinet meeting where ministers reportedly accused the Finance Ministry of sabotaging their mandates. “We’re being starved,” a Health Ministry official told Asaase News anonymously, echoing widespread frustration. The sole exception appears to be Energy Ministry fuel procurement – handled through non-competitive channels that insiders describe as benefiting a privileged circle.

While the spending freeze has inadvertently stabilized the Ghana cedi by reducing dollar demand, analysts warn the policy is crippling public services. The situation highlights growing governance challenges as Ghana balances IMF-program fiscal discipline with operational requirements, with statutory transfers like the District Assemblies Common Fund also delayed.