Ghana’s Finance Minister Granted Sweeping Powers to Slash Spending Amid Economic Crisis

President John Mahama has handed Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson unprecedented authority to aggressively cut government expenditures, signaling a dramatic escalation in Ghana’s efforts to stabilize an economy battered by soaring debt, inflation, and a rapidly depreciating cedi.

The move follows Mahama’s stark admission that the nation’s fiscal crisis runs deeper than initially feared, accusing the previous administration of “criminal” mismanagement that left the economy in tatters.

During a tense meeting with Organized Labour leaders on February 20, 2025, Mahama warned that Ghana’s economic survival now hinges on austerity. “The truth is, we’re standing in a crime scene,” he declared, alleging reckless spending by his predecessors had pushed the country to the brink. “We can’t bury our heads like ostriches. If we let this economy crash, every household will pay the price.”

Under the new directive, ministries and agencies submitting budgets face stringent scrutiny, with Forson empowered to slash allocations—including cuts to the presidential office itself—without political interference. The strategy aligns with Ghana’s commitments under its IMF bailout program, which demands fiscal discipline to curb a debt-to-GDP ratio nearing 90%. Analysts say the approach could stabilize public finances by redirecting funds to critical services, reducing borrowing, and rebuilding international creditor trust.

Yet the policy carries significant risks. Immediate spending cuts threaten to stall infrastructure projects, strain businesses reliant on government contracts, and deepen short-term economic pain for citizens already grappling with inflation above 30%. Critics argue that without safeguards for social programs, austerity could spark unrest in a population weary of years of hardship.

Public reaction remains divided. While many Ghanaians applaud the crackdown on wasteful spending, others question whether centralized power over budget decisions could sideline parliamentary oversight. Forson, a seasoned economist, now faces immense pressure to balance fiscal rigor with economic empathy.

Mahama’s gamble underscores the severity of Ghana’s crisis—and the political stakes of recovery. As the Finance Minister sharpens his fiscal scalpel, the nation waits to see whether these cuts will heal or further hemorrhage an economy on life support.