Finance Minister, ICAG President to Lead Conversations at 5th CFO & Public Finance Conference, April 3-4



Ghana’s Minister of Finance,Hon Cassiel Ato Baah Forson will keynote the highly anticipated 5th CFO & Public Finance Conference 2025, set to take place on April 3rd and 4th, 2025, at the prestigious Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

Themed “Future Trends: The Next Wave of Sustainable Finance Innovation,” the conference will bring together finance and business leaders from across Africa to share insights shaping the future of Africa’s ever evolving finance sector.

Designed for a diverse range of professionals across all industries and sectors both private and public—CFOs, finance directors, accountant generals, treasury heads, audit and compliance experts, tax officials, risk management professionals, sustainability heads, budget planners, ESG directors, and finance journalists—the conference offers invaluable insights into the financial sector’s latest advancements. It serves as a vital forum for those looking to deepen their understanding of the economic landscape, providing actionable strategies to overcome challenges such as inflation, regulatory complexities, and evolving technological demands.

Hon. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson , will be leading conversations on Ghana’s fiscal policy, and economic growth in his key note address Drawing from his extensive experience in public finance and economic management, he will provide further insights into the country’s economic trajectory, key policy decisions, and strategies for sustainable development.

Mr. Agustine Addo, ICAG President, will delve into the intersection of ethical finance and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting. His speech will highlight the increasing significance of ESG practices, the associated challenges, and their impact on businesses, investors, and the broader economy. Addo’s insights and leadership are expected to provide invaluable guidance and inspiration to conference participants.

The CFO & Public Finance Conference features esteemed speakers from Tanzana, Gambia, Uganda Nigeria and Ghana. From Leonard Mkude, Accountant General, of the United Republic of Tanzania to Bernice Ampofo, Director of Finance, Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Kwadwo Kwakye Gyan, Head, Risk and Sustainability Management, Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), and Oluseyi Olarewaju, Chief Financial Officer, SecureID Limited, KPMG’s Reindolf Siaw Annor

Speakers including Ashish Khemka, Director of Finance and Operations, Lagos Free Zone, Tamsir Sallah, Director of Finance, Gambia Ports Authority, Albert Larweh Asante, CFO & Executive Director, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc , Stevens Mwanje, Chief Financial Officer, National Social Security Fund, Uganda, and other distinguished speakers will also make their insightful contributions that will shape the future of finance at the event

According Mr. Akin Naphtal, The CEO InstinctWave, Organizers of the event, “The CFO & Public Finance Conference is more than an event—it is a testament to the strength and ingenuity of Africa’s financial sector. This year, we aim to enhance collaboration among finance leaders and place a special emphasis on sustainable finance innovation. We believe this conference will inspire financial leaders to drive economic growth and inclusivity. It is a platform for sharing knowledge, celebrating excellence, and navigating the complexities that lie ahead.” He added

The CFO & Public Finance Conference serves as a premier platform for finance leaders, Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and industry experts to network, share knowledge, and discuss best practices. This year’s event will address key topics such as taxation, risk management, auditing, investment opportunities, and the role of ESG frameworks in driving sustainable financial growth.

To partake in this groundbreaking conference, participants are entreated to visit the event portal https://events.thecfomag.com to register for the premierfinance gathering.

This prestigious event is powered by TheCFOMagazine, an InstinctWave Group’s publication, known for delivering exclusive finance insights and analysis across Africa through both online and print platforms.

The 2025 conference promises to build on this legacy, setting the stage for transformative discussions and celebrating excellence that will define the future of finance in Africa.

About The CFO Magazine

TheCFO Magazine is a free enthralling magazine that offers special reports emphasizing insight, analysis, context and debate, reviews, interviews and policies geared specifically for finance executives.

About InstinctWave

Headquartered in the UK, InstinctWave is an ISO Certified B2B event & media and digital consultancy firm, with a track record in hosting premium events across Africa.

With its footprints in Ghana, Nigeria, UK, Kenya, Tanzania, Liberia, and Rwanda, the InstinctWave group has successfully developed and grown the Ghana Information Technology &Telecom Awards (GITTA) in its 13th year, the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards in its 5th year, Tech Innovation Awards in its 8th year, Africa Digital Economy Summit & Awards in its 8th year, Africa Human Resource Innovation Awards in its 5th year, the Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards in its 6th Year and other industry related eventsc in Africa.