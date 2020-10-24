Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to present to Parliament on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation from January to March, 2021.

Besides, the House is also expected to consider the report of the Finance Committee on the Appropriation and thus take the consequential Parliamentary action.

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu announced this on the floor of the House when he presented the Business Statement for the Fourth Week ending Friday, 30th October, 2020.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also announced that the House was scheduled to sit on Monday, October 26, 2020 as recommended during the presentation of the previous Business Statement.

He explained that sittings of the House may also be extended beyond 1400 hours as stipulated in Order 40(2) to enable the completion of scheduled business for each day of the week under consideration.

He entreated all Committees with referrals, which required Parliamentary consideration within the brief period to expedite work on same and report to plenary as soon as practicable.