File photo: Ken Ofori-Atta and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at Parliament for the 2018 Mid-Year Budget review

The Ghanaian government will speed up the implementation of its proposed Jobs and Skills Program to promote skill development and offer job opportunities to the youth, Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said here Sunday.

The upcoming 200-million-U.S.-dollar program will strengthen the capacity of the private sector as well as small and medium enterprises to create jobs for the youth, he said at a press briefing.

“This is a program we have been discussing with the World Bank over the past three years and it aims at addressing the structural inequities in the economy to facilitate economic transformation and increase private sector jobs,” he said.

In addition to this program, the government will launch eight new initiatives in the coming months in the health, tourism, trade, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors to boost economic growth, which will also contribute to job creation, said the minister.

The latest data states that the youth unemployment rate in the West African country increased to 9.46 percent in 2020, compared with the 9.1 percent recorded a year earlier. Enditem

