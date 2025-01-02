Finance Minister Submits GH¢68.1 Billion Expenditure Budget for First Quarter of 2025

In a move to ensure the smooth continuation of government operations during the early months of 2025, Minister of Finance Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam has submitted the Expenditure in Advance of Appropriation to Parliament.

The mini-budget, totaling GH¢68.1 billion, covers essential government expenditures for the first quarter of the year, from January to March.

The allocation aims to address vital areas such as public sector salaries, statutory payments, the maintenance of critical infrastructure, and funding for social intervention programs. This provisional budget ensures that government functions will continue seamlessly until the incoming administration presents a full budget for the remainder of the year.

This submission is a constitutional requirement during transition years to prevent fiscal disruptions. Following the submission, the document was referred by Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako to the Budget and Finance Committees for detailed review. These committees will analyze the figures and policies before presenting their report to the House for further debate and approval.

Parliament is scheduled to reconvene soon, where Dr. Amin Adam will formally present the budget to members. Deliberations and discussions are expected to follow in the coming days, with a focus on securing the necessary approvals for the proposed expenditures.

The prompt submission of the mini-budget is crucial for the continued stability of Ghana’s fiscal operations as the nation navigates the transition between administrations.