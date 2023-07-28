Finance Minister to engage MPs before mid-year budget review

Today, July 28, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is set to engage in a comprehensive discussion with Members of Parliament in preparation for the upcoming mid-year budget review on Monday, July 31, 2023.

During this important event, the government’s fiscal plans for the remainder of the year will be unveiled, focusing on measures to ensure economic stability and foster growth.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, encouraged lawmakers to actively participate and offer their valuable inputs into the Mid-year budget review, which will encompass financial matters and statutory funds.

It’s worth noting that the presentation date for the budget has experienced several changes, initially set for Tuesday, July 25, but rescheduled to Thursday before finally being confirmed for July 31.