Finance Minister to present 2022 Budget on November 15

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has informed Parliament that the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government would be presented on 15th and not 17th November 2021 as originally advertised.

He explained that the reason was to enable the House to attend its post-budget workshop with members checking in on Friday, November 18, and staying till they leave on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said this when he presented the Business Statement for the third week ending, Friday, November 12, 2021, to the House.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, clarified that the House would start the debate on the budget from Monday, November 22 and conclude on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Having regard for the limited time frame for the approval of the Budget and Appropriation Bill 2021, he urged members to be active in the debate on the budget.

He entreated Committee Chairpersons, particularly those with urgent and time-bound referrals, to endeavour to present their reports for consideration as early as possible before the House was seized with consideration of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government.