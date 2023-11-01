Finance Minister to present 2024 budget on November 14

On Tuesday, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, announced that the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, will present the government’s Annual Budget Statement and Economic Policy for the 2024 fiscal year to Parliament on November 15, 2023, in Accra.

Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of Parliament’s oversight responsibility in scrutinizing the budget to ensure it caters to the needs of all Ghanaians. He expressed confidence in the house’s ability to adopt a consultative and consensus-building approach during the deliberations, citing their experience in budget approval.

Furthermore, Speaker Bagbin highlighted the urgency of passing the budget bill, as it would enable Parliament to engage technical personnel and comply with recent legislative requirements.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ofori-Atta, after touring communities affected by the Akosombo Dam spillage, announced that the 2024 budget would include long-term relief measures for the victims. He mentioned that while the government had already provided some relief items, their focus was on addressing the situation in a meaningful and practical way. These social interventions would find expression both immediately and in the upcoming budget.