Finance minister to present mid-year budget review to parliament July 25

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, is expected to present the Mid-year budget review to Parliament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

The First Deputy Majority Whip, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, made the announcement during the presentation of the business statement for the upcoming week in Parliament.

“In pursuant to the Public Financial Management Act 2016, At 921 the Minister for Finance is expected to present the mid-year review of the budget statement on Economy Policy of the Government of Ghana for the year 2023 financial to this house on Tuesday, July 26 2023,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finances for Finance, Education and Food and Agriculture are expected to appear before Parliament on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, to brief the house on challenges confronting the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

This follows the Speaker’s directive to the Business Committee of the house to schedule the Ministers over the

picketing at the Food Buffer Stock Company by the National Food Suppliers Association due to debt owed them by the government.