Finance Minister to preside over Ministerial Dialogue of Economies Most Vulnerable to Climate Change

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta of the Republic of Ghana will preside over the V20 Ministers of Finance Annual Dialogue IX this coming Sunday, 16 Oct 2022.

The ministerial event, held every year alongside the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC, will be attended by Finance Ministers from Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Latin America, the Middle East, and the Pacific.

The V20 Group of Finance Ministers is composed of 58 countries whose economies are most vulnerable to climate impacts. The group has several ongoing initiatives with G7 and G20 countries to tackle global climate finance as well as loss and damage issues. V20 economies have lost approximately $525 billion over the two decades, according to its latest research entitled “Climate Vulnerable Economies Loss Report”.

“Ghana welcomes the challenge of leading the world’s biggest grouping of climate-vulnerable economies to find ways to protect economic growth amidst growing risks posed by climate change. We aim to keep our economies thriving, provide jobs for our people and protect our industries, while advocating for solutions to the climate crisis,” said Finance Minister Mr Ofori-Atta.

During the event, ministers along with heads and senior representatives of international multilateral institutions will tackle pressing issues including:Debt repayments to finance climate action, V20 as an official group within the IMF and World Bank, IMF’s newly created Resilience and Sustainability Trust and Climate Prosperity Plans.

An official Communique will be issued at the end of the meeting.