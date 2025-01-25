Finance Minister Urges GRA to Boost Revenue Mobilisation Amid Economic Challenges

Ghana’s Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, has called on the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to ramp up its efforts in revenue mobilisation to help lift the country out of its recurrent debt burden.

With Ghana currently excluded from international capital markets, the minister emphasized that the country must look inward to raise more domestic revenue.

During a working visit to the GRA on Thursday, 23 January 2025, Ato Forson pointed out that Ghana’s access to international financing, including Eurobonds and commercial loans, has been severely restricted. “We don’t have access to the Eurobond market; we don’t have access to even commercial bank loans; [and] we don’t have access to the domestic bond market. The only access we have is the T-bill or multilateral loans,” he said. As a result, he stressed, domestic resource mobilisation has become more critical than ever.

Ato Forson acknowledged that the GRA had exceeded its revenue targets for 2024 but urged the authority to push even further in 2025. “You have to exceed achieving your target in such a way that we will do less borrowing because the space is not there,” he added, calling for the generation of an additional 0.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) as tax revenue this year.

He further emphasised the need for the Customs Division of GRA to play a key role in increasing revenue mobilisation, and urged GRA’s management, led by Acting Commissioner-General Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, to work collaboratively to advance the government’s broader transformation agenda.

Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Deputy Finance Minister, also echoed the importance of boosting revenue mobilisation. Kwetey referred to revenue as the “lifeline” of the nation and called on GRA to double its efforts in a bid to meet the government’s fiscal responsibilities and developmental needs.

In response, Kwasi Sarpong, the Acting Commissioner-General of GRA, acknowledged the challenging nature of the task ahead but pledged to adopt a people-centred approach to ensure that the authority meets its targets. “I pledge to work with every one of you in terms of the GRA team to make sure that we are creating a culture where we work as a team,” he said, adding that the aim was to ensure the mobilisation of the necessary funds for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

The visit to the GRA comes at a critical time for Ghana, as the government seeks to strengthen its domestic revenue base in the face of mounting economic challenges and international financial limitations. The Finance Minister’s call for innovation and increased revenue generation reflects the urgency of stabilising the country’s financial position and reducing its dependency on external borrowing.