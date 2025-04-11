Finance Ministry Establishes Compliance Desk to Enforce Financial Management Act

The Ministry of Finance will create a dedicated Compliance Desk to monitor and enforce adherence to the newly upgraded Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, 2025, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced.

The move aims to address fiscal indiscipline, particularly instances where state entities awarded contracts without legally mandated commencement certificates, leading to inefficiencies and budgetary deficits.

Speaking during a meeting with a World Bank Africa delegation led by Vice President Ousmane Diagana, Dr. Forson emphasized that a key amendment to the PFM Act now grants the ministry authority to issue commencement authorizations for contracts. This shift centralizes fiscal oversight, ensuring stricter compliance. The Compliance Desk will also maintain a public Compliance League Table, ranking institutions based on adherence to financial regulations. Persistent violators will face sanctions, reinforcing the government’s focus on transparency and accountability.

“We are determined to ensure every program delivers maximum efficiency and impact,” Dr. Forson stated. “This is how we build a disciplined and prosperous Ghana.”

The initiative aligns with broader efforts to curb longstanding challenges in public financial management. Historically, lax enforcement of procurement rules has contributed to project delays and cost overruns. By institutionalizing compliance mechanisms, the government aims to strengthen fiscal discipline while fostering trust in public institutions.

The Compliance Desk’s introduction underscores Ghana’s ongoing reforms to align governance practices with international standards, a priority highlighted during engagements with multilateral partners like the World Bank. Analysts note that such measures could enhance investor confidence and streamline resource allocation, critical for sustaining economic stability amid global uncertainties.