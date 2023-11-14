Finance Ministry Secures €50 Million for La General Hospital Reconstruction

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, announced that the Finance Ministry has successfully obtained €50 million in local funding for the reconstruction of La General Hospital. The hospital, demolished in 2020 due to structural defects, awaits the commencement of the reconstruction project.

During a parliamentary briefing on Tuesday, Mr. Agyemang-Manu disclosed that the Finance Ministry had identified a local funding source as an alternative for the project. The President’s directive during the 37th cabinet session prompted the Ministers of Trade and Industry, Health, and Finance to explore alternative funding avenues. Through their efforts, the Finance Minister located local funds to resume the project, maintaining the original work scope but with a revised cost of €50 million.

He assured Parliament that processes were underway to facilitate the contractor’s payment, and work would soon commence in earnest. However, the Minority in Parliament criticized the minister for the absence of clear timelines for project resumption.

Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, dismissed the Health Minister’s statement as deceptive, citing a track record of unmet assurances. In response, Agyemang-Manu defended the government, emphasizing that the intent was not to deceive. He acknowledged the demolition with good intentions and expressed confidence in delivering the hospital that La deserves.”