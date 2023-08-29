Finance Ministry urges sector players to participate in BIPS Fair

The Ministry of Finance has encouraged financial sector players to participate highly in the upcoming fourth Banking, Insurance, Pensions and Securities (BIPS) Fair, scheduled for October 11 to 13, 2023.

The Ministry, in a news brief endorsing the Fair, said it complemented nation-wide financial literacy campaigns and consistent with the government’s financial inclusion development agenda.

It said such efforts reduced economic vulnerability, income inequality, and improved financial sector soundness.

“The Ministry of Finance is, therefore, pleased to endorse this event and encourages the participation and support of financial sector regulators,” the brief said.

This year’s edition of the Fair is on the theme: “Making prudent financial decisions in times of adversities”.

It is to promote financial literacy, stakeholder engagement and the showcasing of relevant financial products to the public.

Activities for the event include a two-day seminar at the main auditorium of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) on October 11 and October 12 and a fair.

This will concurrently take place at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS) and Accra City campus from October 11 to October 13, 2023.

There would also be a Gala and Recognition night at the Vice-Chancellor’s office on October 20.

Weeks ago, Mr. Samuel Ogyiri Sackey, Managing Director of Kotlers Management Services – organisers of the event, said the current financial and economic challenges in the country informed the theme for the Fair.

“We believe that financial literacy and exposition should be continuous to attain the needed result,” Mr. Sackey said.

He called for conscious effort to educate and re-build confidence and trust of Ghanaians in the financial market, something that the Fair sought to do.

Mr. Michael Andoh, Acting Commissioner of Insurance at the National Insurance Commission (NIC), commended the organisers for the initiative, and urged regulatory agencies to participate in the Fair.