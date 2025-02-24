Financial Analyst Calls for Tighter Fintech Regulation After US$10.6 Billion Remittance Leak

A leading financial analyst and banking consultant, Dr. Richmond Atuahene, is urging the Ghanaian government to impose stricter regulations on financial technology companies (fintechs) and Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) following revelations of a staggering $10.6 billion discrepancy in remittance inflows.

The alarming figure, uncovered through a comparison of data from the Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the World Bank, highlights significant losses in foreign exchange earnings due to illegal practices by some fintech firms.

According to Dr. Atuahene, while the World Bank recorded $22.23 billion in remittances to Ghana between 2019 and 2023, the BoG captured only $9.78 billion during the same period. The $10.6 billion gap, he explains, was illegally externalized by 11 fintech companies that retained foreign exchange abroad and paid recipients in local currency, violating Ghana’s Foreign Exchange Act 2006 (Act 723). This practice has not only deprived the country of much-needed foreign currency but has also contributed to the persistent depreciation of the cedi.

In a policy brief shared with The High Street Journal, Dr. Atuahene called for an immediate review of the Payment Service and Systems Act 2019 (Act 987) and the BoG’s guidelines on inward remittance settlement processes. He emphasized the need for full compliance with the Foreign Exchange Act to prevent further losses. “All MTOs and fintech companies must be strictly monitored to ensure they do not externalize remittance inflows,” he stated.

Dr. Atuahene also urged the BoG to establish a dedicated department to oversee inward remittances and deploy advanced digital tools to monitor forex transactions in real time. This, he argued, would enhance transparency and prevent under-declaration or misreporting of remittance flows. Additionally, he called for forensic audits of all fintech and MTO nostro accounts by international audit firms to identify and recover funds held illegally abroad.

Citing Section 15(4) of the Foreign Exchange Act, which mandates the repatriation of export proceeds, Dr. Atuahene suggested that similar measures be applied to remittance inflows. He further recommended that the finance ministry and the BoG compel offending companies to reimburse the central bank for all foreign exchange externalized between 2019 and 2023.

With Ghana grappling with a severe foreign exchange shortage, Dr. Atuahene warned that failure to act swiftly would exacerbate the cedi’s depreciation and limit the government’s ability to finance critical imports. “Stringent regulatory enforcement, advanced digital tracking, and forensic audits are no longer optional—they are imperative to reclaim the billions lost and safeguard the economy,” he stressed.

The call for tighter regulation comes amid growing concerns over the role of fintechs in Ghana’s financial ecosystem. While these companies have revolutionized money transfers and financial inclusion, the recent revelations underscore the need for robust oversight to prevent abuse and protect national economic interests. As stakeholders await government action, the spotlight remains on the BoG and policymakers to restore confidence in Ghana’s remittance sector and stem the tide of foreign exchange losses.