Financial Highlights for TotalEnergies in 2023

Based on the 2023 Annual Report of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (TOTALENERGIES), here are the key financial highlights:
Group Financial Performance
- Revenue: GHS 6,058,689,000
- Profit Before Tax: GHS 241,917,000
- Profit After Tax: GHS 172,271,000
- Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share: GHS 1.5302
Company Financial Performance
- Revenue: GHS 6,041,455,000
- Profit Before Tax: GHS 239,264,000
- Profit After Tax: GHS 169,933,000
- Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share: GHS 1.5190
Balance Sheet Highlights
- Total Assets: GHS 1,960,104,000 (Group), GHS 1,835,464,000 (Company)
- Total Liabilities: GHS 1,473,385,000 (Group), GHS 1,310,193,000 (Company)
- Total Equity: GHS 486,719,000 (Group), GHS 525,271,000 (Company)
Dividend
- The directors recommended a final dividend of GHS 0.7242 per share, amounting to GHS 81,018,500 for the 2023 financial year, bringing the total dividend to GHS 1.1272 per share, amounting to GHS 126,106,500.
These figures illustrate a robust financial performance for TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC in 2023, showing significant revenue and profit growth compared to previous years
