Financial literacy training organised for PwDs at Sagnarigu

Some businesswomen and girls who live with disabilities in the Sagnarigu Municipality, have undergone a day’s training on financial literacy, aimed at improving their businesses.

Among the participants were hairdressers, market women, seamstresses, food vendors, among others, of which the training sought to build their capacities in the area of financial literacy skills.

The participants were tutored in record keeping and business branding, as well as being taken through the procedures in accessing the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) for persons living with disabilities (PwDs).

The training forms part of the Promoting Equal Rights for Women and Girls with Disabilities in Ghana project. (PERD)

PERD is a project with the goal of promoting the fundamental human rights of women and girls with disabilities particularly the rights to employment and protection from sexual and gender-based violence.

It is implemented by the African Centre for Human Rights and Sustainable Development (AfCHuRSD), Planned Parenthood Association Ghana and Women in Need.

The three-year project is funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Ghana.

Madam Bernice Naah, Executive Director of AfrCHuRSD, speaking during the training in Tamale, said the project sought to educate businesswomen living with disabilities and in petty trading, to enable them to do better.

She said the project’s target was to provide economic empowerment for women and girls in the Sagnarigu Municipality in Northern Region and parts of the Upper West Region.

Hajia Rashidatu Mohammed, Head of Social Welfare and Community Development at the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, while educating participants on the DACF and procedures, encouraged them to seek clarification from the assembly on issues related to the fund.

She urged them to apply for assistance through the fund, stating specifically what they require the money for.

Madam Juliana Kwara, Gender Desk Officer for the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, called for regular engagement between the leadership of PwD groups and the Municipal Assembly to ensure that all their members were well informed about the DACF.