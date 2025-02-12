Financial Secrecy in Marriage: A Risk Not Worth Taking

Nigerian pastor and counselor Dr. Olumide Emmanuel has urged couples to lay all their financial cards on the table, emphasizing that secrecy over money can lead to lasting complications.

Speaking on TVC’s Your View show, Dr. Emmanuel stressed that transparency is not just a virtue in marriage—it’s a necessity for both financial and emotional stability.

“There must never be any money that your spouse has that you’re not aware of,” he asserted, driving home the idea that every asset should be a shared responsibility. Dr. Emmanuel explained that when one partner conceals financial details, such as hidden investments or properties, the consequences can be severe. “I’m into business, and I can tell you for free, there are lots of people that have properties with us, that had investments with us in the days when we used to do investment, and they died. Their property and everything is gone,” he said, highlighting a grim reality for many families.

The pastor’s remarks come at a time when financial mistrust is increasingly undermining marital relationships. He pointed to the staggering amount of unclaimed money sitting in Nigerian banks and financial institutions—funds trapped simply because one partner kept secrets from the other. “How much money is locked up in shares in different finance houses, in different stockbroking firms, just because somebody was hiding something?” Dr. Emmanuel questioned, suggesting that such practices not only erode trust but also deprive families of their rightful assets.

Beyond the loss of property or cash, the broader implication of his message is clear: unity in financial planning is a cornerstone of a healthy marriage. Dr. Emmanuel compared planning finances to planning a wedding, noting that couples already share major life decisions, so why should money be an exception? “When I met you, I proposed to you. I sat down, you accepted, and we planned the wedding. Why can’t we plan our finances? How do we want to run this home?” he remarked. By involving both partners in every financial decision, couples can ensure that successes and setbacks are shared equally, eliminating the risk of misplaced blame when things go awry.

While some may view his stance as overly cautious, the underlying message resonates deeply in today’s climate of financial uncertainty and strained marital bonds. Dr. Emmanuel’s insights serve as a timely reminder that openness and teamwork in managing finances can safeguard not only a couple’s wealth but also the foundation of their relationship. His call to dismantle financial secrecy is not just about money—it’s about building a partnership based on trust, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.