Find out Why and where can you can study law in Ghana

Studying law in Ghana has always been regarded as a prestigious and rewarding career choice. The country’s legal system is well-respected, and there are ample opportunities to work in both the private and public sectors. However, many people still wonder why and where they can study law in Ghana. This article will examine the reasons why studying law in Ghana is so important, as well as the top law schools in the country.

Why Study Law in Ghana?

The legal profession is one of the most respected and challenging fields in the world. In Ghana, studying law can provide you with a wide range of career opportunities that are not limited to working as a lawyer. Ghana has such a high demand for legal professionals that even non-lawyers can benefit from taking legal courses.

One of the main benefits of studying law in Ghana is the ability to make a positive impact on society. Lawyers play a crucial role in upholding justice and protecting the rights of individuals. Ghana is a developing country where the legal framework is still evolving. Studying law in Ghana gives you the skills and knowledge to contribute to the growth of the legal profession in the country.

Another benefit of studying law in Ghana is the career opportunities that are available. With a law degree, you have the option to work as a lawyer in a private law firm or in the public sector in government agencies. You can also work in non-profit organizations, corporations, academia, and more.

Where To Study Law in Ghana?

Ghana has several reputable institutions where you can study law. Here are the top law schools in the country:

University of Ghana School of Law

The University of Ghana School of Law is one of the oldest law schools in the country. It was established in 1958 and has produced some of the most prominent lawyers and judges in Ghana. The law school offers a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) program, and a Master of Laws (LLM) program.

The LLB program is a four-year course that is designed to prepare students with a broad knowledge of the legal system. The program covers various areas of law such as criminal law, contract law, constitutional law and more. The LLM program, on the other hand, is a one-year program that allows students to specialize in a specific area of law.

Ghana School of Law

The Ghana School of Law is a graduate law school that offers a professional law course for students who have already received an LLB degree. The law school was founded in 1958 and is the only law school in Ghana that is mandated to run a professional law course.

The professional law course is a one-year program that is divided into two parts. The first part is academic and teaches students about various areas of law, while the second part is practical and involves students working with a law firm, government agency or non-profit organization. After completion of the course, graduates can apply to be called to the Ghana Bar and practice law in the country.

Central University School of Law

Central University School of Law is a private law school located in Accra. It was established in 2007 and is one of the newest law schools in the country. The law school offers a four-year LLB program and a one-year LLM program.

The LLB program covers a wide range of legal subjects including contract law, criminal law, and constitutional law. The LLM program, on the other hand, allows students to specialize in areas such as international law, banking and finance law, and commercial law.

GIMPA Law School

The Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School is one of the leading law schools in Ghana. The school was established in 2004 and offers a two-year LLB program and a one-year LLM program.

The LLB program at GIMPA Law School is designed to provide students with a basic understanding of the legal system in Ghana. The program covers various areas of law such as criminal law, contract law, and tort law. The LLM program, on the other hand, allows students to specialize in areas such as international law, human rights law, and corporate law.

Conclusion

Studying law in Ghana can provide you with a wealth of opportunities in a country that has a growing demand for legal professionals. With several reputable schools to choose from, students can enroll in programs that are designed to equip them with a broad knowledge of the law and specialize in their area of interest. A law degree can open many doors to career opportunities in various sectors, and it also enables individuals to contribute positively to society.

