Finland producer price inflation accelerates in September

Finland’s producer price inflation increased in September, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.

Producer prices increased 19.1 per cent year-on-year in September, after a 15.5 per cent rise in August.

The increase in the producer prices for manufactured products was particularly attributable to higher prices of oil products, basic metals and timber from September last year.

Import prices grew 18.6 per cent annually in September and export prices rose by 20.9 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.3 per cent in September, following a 1.4 per cent increase in the prior month.