Finland trade deficit widens; industrial production rises

Finland’s trade deficit widened in August and industrial production increased, data showed on Friday.

The trade deficit increased to 590 million euros (683 million dollars) in August from 254 million euros in the same month last year, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs.

In July, the trade deficit was 375 million euros.

Exports rose 15.9 per cent year-on-year in August and imports grew 22.2 per cent.

Shipments to the EU countries grew 19.9 per cent in August and imports from those countries rose 19.5 per cent.

Exports to countries outside the EU increased 11.1 per cent and imports from those countries rose 19.5 per cent.

Industrial production increased a seasonally adjusted 1.4 per cent monthly in August, following a 0.3 per cent rise in July, figures from Statistics Finland.

On a yearly basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 4.4 per cent in August, following a 3.5 per cent growth in the prior month.