Finland’s two border crossings with Russia temporarily reopened

The government of Finland decided on Tuesday to reopen two land crossings on its border with Russia.

On Nov. 30, Helsinki temporarily closed all its eastern border crossings for two weeks. The closure will expire this Wednesday.

On Thursday, Finland will reopen the crossing points at Vaalimaa in the south-east and at Niirala further north. The two border crossings will also accept applications for international protection. Both crossing points will remain open until Jan. 14, 2024. All other land crossings will remain closed.

The government said in a press release that it would close the entire eastern border again if “instrumentalized migration” at the eastern border continues.

