Finnish Fast Food Chain Trades Fat for Renewable Diesel Fuel

Finnish fast food chain Hesburger announced on Monday that it has entered into a deal with renewable diesel manufacturer Neste to supply its cooking oil waste to enable the company reprocess it into diesel fuel.

“Neste and Hesburger will actively collaborate in the circular economy. Cooking oil waste from over 300 Hesburger restaurants in Finland and the Baltic countries will be converted into renewable diesel fuel,” the statement says.

The fast food chain expects the new policy to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions in transport by 90%.

Restaurants of this chain in Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania annually produce up to 420 tonnes of fat.