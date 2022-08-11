Finnish Government Website Hacked

The archive of publications of the Finnish government website has been hacked, the cabinet press service said on Wednesday.

“The Government Publications Archive http://julkaisut.valtioneuvosto.fi was attacked today. The site may not function properly or access to the site may be blocked. Publications are also not visible on ministry websites,” the government tweeted.

The hacker group NoName057, which attacked the website of the Finnish parliament on Tuesday, claimed responsibility for the attack on the government website as well.

“We return from Poland to Finland and break there the website of the archive of local government publications,” the hackers said on Telegram.

Finnish media attributed the attack of Russian-speaking hackers to Russia. According to media reports and information from the hackers themselves published on Telegram, the group had previously carried out cyberattacks on government agencies in Poland, Lithuania and Norway.