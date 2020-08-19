Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday that she does not have Covid-19, but that she will continue to work remotely after experiencing mild respiratory problems.

The 34-year-old prime minister made the announcement on Twitter the day after she tweeted that she was to take a test for the novel coronavirus.

She said it was important not to go to work with symptoms and expose others to infection, adding that she felt “fine” and only had “mild” symptoms.

Her schedule includes a video conference with other leaders of the 27 EU countries on how to address the Belarus crisis, following this month’s disputed election.

In April, Marin briefly self-isolated after an employee at her official residence was discovered to have been in contact with someone infected with the virus. Subsequent tests showed that neither Marin nor the employee had the virus.

Finland had by Tuesday recorded 334 coronavirus-related deaths and about 7,700 infections.