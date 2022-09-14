Fintech and Crypto industry leaders to visit Accra

Four hundred Fintech and Crypto Industry leaders from across Africa will converge in Accra from September 27-28, 2022, at the Africa Money and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Summit-West Africa edition.

The leading business Summit would connect 400 plus delegates, 150 plus companies, and 50 plus speakers who would cover topics via panel session, keynotes and fireside chats, plus multiple networking events, masterclass session and a sold-out exhibition.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency by Andrew Fassnidge, Founder of Africa Tech Summit said: “We are delighted to be hosting the West African edition of Africa Money and DeFi Summit in Accra, showcasing fintech leaders, crypto innovators, new rising ventures, and investment opportunities across the region.

“The growth of crypto across Africa continues and a new wave of DeFi is growing, so it’s exciting times in the digital finance space for driving business and investment forward.”

The statement said “The Africa Money and DeFi Summit supported by Polygon, QoreID, Deimos, Zeepay, Celo Foundation, The HBAR Foundation, VeendHQ, Workpay, AWS, WiPay, Cellulant, Binance, YellowCard, Autochek, YouVerify, Fonbnk, Seamfix, Jelurida Africa, Niji Oni & Co, Affinity, Aza Finance, Flutterwave, International Trade Centre, Paystack, Pennee, DataMynt, Bitmama, Africa BIoT Labs, Bitpowr, WeWire Africa, Dukka, Crunch Network, Stakefair, Amalga Securities & FEZ Delivery will feature African fintech leaders, platforms and thought-leaders as they deep-dive on the opportunities in FinTech, Crypto and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) on the Continent.

It stated that the sold-out Money and DeFi Summit in Nairobi early this year, this business Summit, produced by Africa Tech Summit is expected to sell out with final passes now on sale here. Admission is strictly by pre-registration only.

The Africa Money and Summit West Africa is a leading African fintech, decetralised finance, mobile money and crypto event brought by curators of Africa Tech Summit series and provides insight and networking within the Pan-African Fintech, DeFi and Crypto ecosystem.