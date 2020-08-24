Some 125,000 youths across Kenya on Monday started to receive 342 million shillings (about 3.17 million U.S. dollars) through their mobile phones from the government after working in the past weeks in a clean-up program.

Charles Hinga, principal secretary in the State Department of Housing and Urban Development, said up to 3.4 million dollars will be sent to 135,737 youths who worked in the project this month, part of government’s efforts to provide economic relief to jobless youths during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project dubbed National Hygiene Program (Kazi Mtaani) has seen hundreds of youths unblock drainage channels, clean up markets and improve infrastructure, especially in informal settlements, earning 4.2 dollars per day each.

The objective is to provide a form of social protection for workers whose prospects for daily or casual jobs have been disrupted by COVID-19, says the department.

At the center of the government project, which has been running for the past two months, however, is the usage of mobile money in paying the youth.

Over 93 million dollars is expected to be disbursed through the technology in the next six months to offer relief to the thousands of youths and their families during the pandemic period.

Through technology, the government has been able to hasten economic relief to distressed families across the east African nation.

“I received my money on phone after working for 22 days, paid in two installments. I am so happy. Let us make our country clean,” said Shadrack Kipkoech from Bomet County, his relief shared by thousands of other youths across Kenya.

However, not only the government is bringing economic relief to distressed citizens through technology during the pandemic, but Kenyans are also helping their kin.

Patrick Njoroge, Central Bank of Kenya governor, in June said some 1.6 million subscribers had become active mobile money users during the pandemic, encouraged by the waiving of transaction charges on sending 9.3 U.S. dollars and below.

During the month, Kenyans registered the highest transactions in the history of the technology, moving 3.7 billion dollars via mobile phone, most of it person-to-person transactions.

The figure is expected to rise in the coming months, boosted by the government’s use of the platform to disburse cash.