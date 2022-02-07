Fintech innovation forum to be held in Ghana this month

Knowledge Innovations, a leading tech consultancy firm in collaboration with the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association (GFPA), is set to hold a webinar on the theme, “FinTech Innovations in Africa – Trends, Challenges and Future” scheduled for Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The FinTech and Innovations focused event would bring together the continent’s leading thought leaders in providing you with unparalleled insights into Africa’s fast-growing FinTech Key Geographical Market Developments, Key Innovations, Collaborations, Major Drivers, Growth Trends, How FinTech are Overcoming Some Key Challenges and Exciting Predictions for the Future.

Some key leaders in the African fledgling industry would speak at this landmark event to provide rare insights into emerging trends in Africa’s Fintech ecosystem.

These speakers include Noha Shaker, Founder of the Egyptian Fintech Association; Saqib Nazir, the Managing Director, Africa for Emergent Technology; Ali Hussein, Fintech and Digital Transformation Expert; Kwami Ahiabenu, II, Tech Innovations Expert; Martin Kwame Awagah, President of the Ghana Fintech and Payments Association; Gerald M. Nyakwawa – Chief Association Executive Digital Finance Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe and Segun Adeyemi, Co-founder, and CEO of Anchor.

Meanwhile, the global financial technology (Fintech) market is growing rapidly and is expected to reach a market valuation of approximately $324 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual rate of about 23.41% over the forecast period 2021-2026.

The Fintech space in Africa is mirroring this global trend and growing at extraordinary rates, with several exciting innovations, especially within the digital payment space, driven by mobile money accounting for some of this growth.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic brought about significant challenges and disruptions to many FinTech operations on the continent, the sector is on a strong growth path, powered by innovations and growing market demand led by a ballooning consumer segment.

This growth path is not without challenges, such as regulatory, low-level financing options for start-ups, slow pace of human capital development, especially in machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), lack of sustained intercontinental collaborations, and challenging business environment.

The upcoming webinar is however coming at an optimum time when there is an urgent need to discuss trends in the Fintech sector, what challenges Africa’s FinTech sector is experiencing, and analyzing its exciting future.

The event would be attended by a broad spectrum of FinTech companies and professionals worldwide; registration is available for free via https://www. knowledgeinnovations.com/ fintechafrica/