Fintechs Reject Claims of US$10.6 Billion Remittance Gap in Ghana

Ghana’s Chamber of Technology (COT), representing licensed financial technology firms, has forcefully dismissed allegations that fintech companies are responsible for $10.6 billion in unaccounted inbound remittances between 2019 and 2023.

The rebuttal follows recent media reports claiming that only $2.8 billion of an estimated $13.4 billion in total remittances during the period were formally recorded by the central bank, sparking calls for a forensic audit of fintech operations.

Critics have accused fintechs of hoarding foreign exchange abroad rather than repatriating funds to support Ghana’s economy and stabilize its local currency, the cedi. The COT, however, labeled the claims “misleading and potentially damaging,” arguing that fintechs lack direct access to foreign exchange under existing regulations. “Licensed banks—not fintechs—receive forex inflows from international money transfer operators,” the group clarified in a statement. Banks convert these funds into cedis at regulated rates, after which fintechs disburse the local currency via mobile wallets or digital channels.

The Chamber emphasized that the remittance process involves collaboration across three tiers: banks handling forex liquidity, mobile money operators managing disbursements, and fintechs providing secure transfer infrastructure. “Focusing solely on fintechs ignores the broader ecosystem,” the statement read, urging stakeholders to avoid oversimplifying systemic challenges.

The Bank of Ghana has since expanded its audit to include traditional banks, signaling a broader review of remittance tracking mechanisms. Analysts suggest the move reflects growing scrutiny of financial transparency as Ghana grapples with currency volatility and inflationary pressures.

Fintech advocates argue the sector has revolutionized remittances by slashing transfer fees and enabling direct mobile wallet deposits—benefits they claim have eased burdens for recipients who previously queued at banks or agencies. The COT’s full statement, accessible online, highlights these advancements while defending the industry’s compliance record.

The dispute underscores tensions between rapid fintech innovation and regulatory oversight in emerging markets. While critics demand accountability for financial gaps, industry players stress their role in modernizing services for Ghana’s tech-savvy population. As audits proceed, the outcome may reshape how remittance flows are monitored—and who bears responsibility for discrepancies in a fragmented financial landscape.