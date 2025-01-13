Fire at Techiman Central Market Contained, No Casualties Reported

A devastating fire that broke out at the Techiman Central Market on the night of January 12, 2025, has been successfully contained by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

The fire, which started at 9:59 PM, led to significant destruction, particularly of wooden structures and metal containers, though no casualties have been reported.

The fire service initially faced challenges in containing the blaze, including poor access to the site, late reporting, and interference from bystanders. However, a team of over 65 firefighters, led by ADO Takyi Gabriel, worked tirelessly to control the situation. By 11:16 PM, the fire was confined, and by 12:13 AM on January 13, it was brought under control. The fire was fully extinguished by 4:12 AM, following the deployment of six fire appliances.

Despite the severity of the fire, the quick response and efforts of the firefighters helped prevent the spread of the fire to nearby structures, numbering over 700, sparing further destruction. Several properties were destroyed, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

The Ghana National Fire Service has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire. The service also emphasized the need for improved safety measures and greater public cooperation to prevent future incidents.

In addition, fire officers have raised concerns about the lack of firefighting logistics in Techiman, calling on the government to urgently provide the necessary resources to ensure quicker and more efficient responses in the future.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing.