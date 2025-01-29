Fire Breaks Out in Dzorwulu, Destroying Businesses and Properties

A devastating fire erupted early on Wednesday, January 29, behind the Trinity Gas filling station in Dzorwulu, causing widespread destruction and significant damage to several properties.

The fire, which spread rapidly, consumed a cluster of wooden structures, leaving businesses and shops reduced to ashes.

Initial reports suggest that the fire may have started in a Nigerian restaurant located behind Awo’s Unisex Boutique building. Eyewitnesses described how the blaze ignited suddenly, quickly engulfing the restaurant before extending to nearby buildings. As the flames grew fiercer, local residents rushed to the scene in a desperate attempt to salvage whatever belongings they could before they were consumed by the fire.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded promptly, with fire trucks arriving just 15 minutes after the alarm was raised. Firefighters worked diligently to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading to additional commercial properties in the area.

While the exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, investigations are ongoing to establish the factors that led to the outbreak. Local authorities are focused on uncovering the circumstances surrounding the incident, as residents and business owners in the area assess the aftermath of the destructive fire.