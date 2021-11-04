Fire Breaks Out in London Residential Building

Eight fire trucks and 60 firefighters have been called to a fire in a multistory residential building on Deacon Street in London, the London Fire Brigade reported on Thursday.

According to the fire and rescue service, the epicenter of the fire is located on a balcony on the eighteenth floor.

“Crews evacuated residents on three floors of the building who were affected by smoke. There are currently no reports of any injuries,” Station Commander Dave Hill said.

Deacon Street has been blocked as firefighters tackle the blaze.

In 2017, a fire broke out in another 24-story Grenfell Tower in North Kensington, London. As a result of the incident, 72 people died, over 70 others were injured. The incident became the deadliest UK residential fire since the Second World War.