Fire Destroys Maize Harvest on Savannah Regional Minister’s Farm, Suspected Arson Suspected

On Wednesday, January 1, a devastating fire engulfed several heaps of harvested maize on a 75-hectare farm owned by Savannah Regional Minister Saeed Muhazu Jibril. Authorities believe the blaze was the result of arson.

The fire left behind nothing but ashes, even after the minister’s team had attempted to create a ten-meter fire break around the piles of maize. The destruction is not just an unfortunate accident—Jibril believes it was a deliberate act. All the maize heaps were reportedly set ablaze simultaneously, indicating the work of an orchestrated plan.

Jibril, who was alerted to the fire by local farmers, rushed to the scene only to witness the complete loss of his harvest. Speaking to 3news.com, he expressed deep frustration and sorrow over the incident, particularly as it comes after years of effort and investment in his farming venture.

“I’m not happy about the incident because all my investments have gone down the drain. I committed a lot of resources into the farm only for someone to come and set fire on the harvest,” Jibril shared, visibly upset.

This incident is especially poignant for the Minister, as he had been planning to transition into farming full-time after his political career. “I had my exit plan while in office to go into farming after my tenure expires. This year is my fifth year into commercial farming, and look at what has befallen me,” he added.

While devastated by the loss, Jibril remains resolute, believing that the person behind this act is trying to undermine development efforts in the region. “I know that the person who did this doesn’t want development,” he said. The fire is not just a personal loss for Jibril but also a blow to the local agricultural economy and to the broader vision of economic self-sufficiency in the region.

As authorities investigate, the incident raises pressing questions about the security of farmlands in the region, especially for farmers with ambitions of fostering long-term growth. Jibril’s loss serves as a sobering reminder of the fragile nature of agricultural investments in volatile climates.