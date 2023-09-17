Fire destroys shops at CMB

A devastating fire has swept through a cluster of shops situated behind Kantamanto in Accra, specifically within the CMB area, causing the destruction of merchandise valued at millions of Ghana cedis.

The origin of the fire, which ignited at approximately 5:00 a.m. on a Sunday, remains unknown as of now. Thanks to the prompt response of the Ghana National Fire Service’s firefighters, the flames were eventually extinguished. However, by that time, extensive damage had already been inflicted, with numerous shops falling victim to the inferno.

ADO1 Alex Nartey, a Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, revealed that various combustible materials were discovered at the scene of the fire.

Traders have voiced their frustration and disappointment, as they have incurred substantial losses due to this unfortunate incident.

The GNFS has issued a recommendation to traders, urging them to exercise caution when dealing with electrical appliances and to abstain from storing flammable materials within their shops.