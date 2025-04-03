Fire Destroys Shops at Tema Community 1 Market

A blaze gutted eight shops at Tema Community 1 Market on Thursday, with firefighters battling heavy smoke to prevent further damage.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) confirmed the incident, noting that over 100 nearby stalls were salvaged as crews contained the flames.

Two fire tenders were deployed to the scene, though thick smoke hampered efforts to fully extinguish the fire. Authorities reported no injuries but have yet to determine the cause of the outbreak.

“Operations are ongoing to cool the area and stop the fire from spreading,” a GNFS spokesperson said, urging traders and residents to avoid the vicinity. The destroyed shops, primarily housing goods and food items, have left vendors assessing losses as investigations begin.

Market fires remain a recurrent challenge in Ghana, often linked to electrical faults or open flames in densely packed commercial zones. The GNFS has pledged a thorough probe into the latest incident while reinforcing fire safety protocols for urban markets.