Fire Destroys Teachers’ Bungalow at Toase Senior High School in Ashanti Region

A fire has ravaged a teachers’ bungalow at Toase Senior High School (SHS) in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region, destroying the personal belongings of the teachers residing there.

The blaze, which broke out on Friday afternoon (20 December), started in one of the four flats in the bungalow before quickly spreading to the other three units. The fire completely consumed two of the flats, while the occupants of the remaining two managed to salvage some of their possessions before the flames reached their homes.

Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were reported. Ernest Opoku Mensah, the Assembly Member for the Toase Electoral Area, confirmed that although the teachers lost most of their belongings, they were unharmed. “We have one bungalow with four flats, and four teachers occupy them. The fire started in one flat and spread quickly. The teachers in two flats managed to pick a few items, but for the other two, everything was completely destroyed,” Mensah said.

The school has arranged for temporary housing to provide immediate relief to the affected teachers as further actions are planned.

This fire is the third such incident in the Ashanti Region within two weeks. Earlier, on Tuesday (17 December), a fire destroyed at least six shops at the Racecourse Market in Bantama, leaving traders devastated. Additionally, a fire in Obuasi last Friday resulted in at least three fatalities and nine injuries.

The cause of the fire at Toase SHS is still under investigation.