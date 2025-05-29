Fire Destroys Vision Beach Resort, Damages Maaha Resort in Western Ghana

A devastating fire has completely destroyed Vision Beach Resort in Ghana’s Ellembelle District (Western Region) and partially damaged eight rooms at the adjacent Maaha Beach Resort.

The blaze erupted on the evening of Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with its cause still under investigation.

According to a Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) source, the fire originated at Vision Beach—constructed primarily of wood—before spreading to Maaha Beach Resort.

Firefighters contained the blaze, preventing wider destruction. “Swift intervention and managed to contain it, though eight rooms at Maaha were still affected. Vision Beach was reduced to ashes,” the GNFS source told Connect FM.

Management at both resorts remains unreachable for comment. The incident highlights vulnerabilities of coastal tourism infrastructure, though no injuries were reported.