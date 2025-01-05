Fire Devastates Kwadaso Bola Kessem Wood Market, NADMO Provides Support to Affected Traders

A devastating fire broke out at the Kwadaso Bola Kessem Wood Market in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, January 4, 2025, destroying 40 shops and causing significant financial losses.

The blaze, which ignited around 4:00 PM, razed shops selling a variety of goods, including wood, hardware, food, drinks, and porridge, all of which were completely destroyed.

According to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), the fire was fueled by sawdust and gas cylinders present in the market. The damage is estimated to run into millions of Ghana cedis. Three fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, managing to contain the fire before it spread to other sections of the market, though they were unable to save the 40 shops that were engulfed in flames.

In the wake of the fire, traders have expressed their frustration, unable to salvage any of their belongings. NADMO has reassured the affected individuals that support will continue and investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Richard Tutu, the Assembly Member for the Nsiah Asare Electoral Area, described the incident as a devastating blow to the local economy. He has called for swift intervention from authorities to assist those impacted by the destruction.

As the investigation continues, NADMO is expected to coordinate further relief efforts for the victims and keep the public updated on developments. The fire has left many traders in dire straits, and the community is calling for prompt action to help them recover from the disaster.