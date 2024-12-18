Fire Devastates Shops at Racecourse Market in Kumasi, Traders Appeal for Support

A fierce fire broke out early Tuesday morning at the Racecourse Market in Kumasi, destroying several shops and severely impacting traders’ livelihoods.

The blaze, which began around midnight, primarily affected shops made of metal containers and wood, many of which housed businesses selling watermelons, grapes, and other goods, as well as cold storage facilities.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded promptly, deploying three fire engines to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to other parts of the market.

One of the affected traders described the chaos, saying, “We got a call that the market was on fire. We initially thought it was another section where food is sold, but we later learned that it was our area. The fire destroyed everything, including our cold storage rooms where we kept apples and other perishable goods.”

Another trader expressed the loss, stating, “I had GH¢15,000 worth of goods in there, including personal belongings. We are pleading with the public for any form of assistance.”

Naomi Serwaa, leader of the Watermelon Sellers Association, called on the government and philanthropists to offer support to the victims of the fire.

This incident marks the second major fire in the Ashanti Region in recent days, following a deadly blaze in Obuasi on Friday that claimed the lives of three individuals. The cause of the fire at Racecourse Market is yet to be determined.